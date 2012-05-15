* Panel says home HIV kit benefits outweigh risks
* FDA regulators will now weigh final approval
* A potential new weapon against burgeoning HIV epidemic
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 15 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration panel of outside experts concluded that OraSure
Technologies Inc's over-the-counter, in-home HIV test
is reasonably safe and effective for determining whether someone
has the AIDS virus.
The 17-member FDA advisory committee voted unanimously that
the drug's ability to prevent new HIV infections and provide
HIV-positive people with access to medical care and social
services outweighed the risks of false results.
Tuesday's recommendations will now be considered by agency
regulators as they determine whether the product, known as the
OraQuick In-Home HIV Test, should be approved as the first-ever
over-the-counter, completely in-home HIV test.
Advocates say the in-home test would provide a new and
potentially powerful strategy for attacking an U.S. HIV epidemic
that has infected nearly 1.2 million people and increases by
50,000 new cases each year.
Trading in OraSure's shares was halted for the FDA meeting
after closing on Monday at $9.10.
The company said it would expect the product to retail for
less than $60, if approved and marketed over the next the
several months.
Panel members urged OraSure to undertake post-marketing
studies to ensure that the test is available to under-served
populations in a manner that would link those who use the kit to
the healthcare services including confirmatory tests at
professional settings.
A home version of the professionally administered OraQuick
Advance test, the new product is an oral swab rapid test that
produces results within 20 minutes. The test should not be taken
until 90 days after an individual last had an risky behavior.
FDA officials said the OraQuick In-Home test showed a high
degree of effectiveness in detecting HIV infection. But some
research data suggested the test lacked sufficient sensitivity
to avoid false negative results.
False negatives are of particular concern because they could
lead HIV-positive individuals to take fewer precautions, raising
the danger that they will engage in unprotected sex.
Some panel members argued for strongly worded labeling about
false results and procedures to link those who telephone a
company hotline with questions with healthcare professionals.
U.S. health officials told the panel that home-testing could
help get needed healthcare to HIV-positive individuals earlier.
At present, only 62 percent of those with HIV are linked to the
healthcare services and just 28 percent have access to drugs
capable of suppressing the infection.
The panel heard overwhelmingly supportive public testimony
from more than two-dozen witnesses including HIV activists,
black community representatives and public health experts, some
of whom received money and other assistance from OraSure.
The witnesses urged the panel to back the test as a means of
eliminating HIV's public stigma, a main barrier to testing, by
making the home test just another item that can be purchased at
a local pharmacy along with aspirin or condoms.
Whitney Engeran of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los
Angeles-based group that provides care for nearly 170,000 HIV
patients, said the potential ability to break down the stigma
outweighed the product's shortcomings. "The perfect cannot be
the enemy of the good," he said.
One witness, who represented healthcare providers, urged the
FDA to withhold approval until further study can raise the
test's accuracy to a level more in line with those administered
in clinics and other professional settings.
Last week, another FDA panel recommended regulatory approval
for Gilead Sciences Inc's HIV drug, Truvada, as the
first pill treatment for protecting uninfected individuals.