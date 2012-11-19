* Guidelines recommend everyone 15-65 be tested for HIV
* Move may help lift stigma of getting tested
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 19 An influential U.S. panel has
called for routine HIV screening for all Americans aged 15 to
65, a change that could help reduce some of the stigma about
getting tested for the sexually transmitted infection that
causes AIDS.
The draft recommendations, released on Monday by the U.S.
Preventive Services Task Force, a government-backed group of
doctors and scientists, also called for routine HIV testing for
all pregnant women.
"The prior recommendations were for screening high-risk
adults and adolescents," said task force member Dr Douglas Owens
who is a medical professor at Stanford University.
"The current recommendation is for screening everyone,
regardless of their risk," said Owens, who is also affiliated
with the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System in
California.
Nearly 1.2 million people in the United States are infected
with HIV, yet 20 to 25 percent of them do not know it.
"This marks a monumental shift in how HIV in the United
States can be prevented, diagnosed and treated," said Carl
Schmid, deputy executive director of The AIDS Institute, an AIDS
advocacy group.
The new guidelines by the task force are expected to affect
the reimbursement of HIV testing, removing one of the barriers
to the tests, Schmid's group said in a statement.
Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers are required to
cover preventive services that are recommended by the task
force. The change brings the group more in line with the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which in 2006
recommended HIV testing for everyone between 13 and 64.
The recommendations, which had been expected, are based on
the latest evidence showing the benefits of early HIV testing
and treatment. Recent studies have shown that HIV treatment can
reduce transmission of the virus to an uninfected partner by as
much as 96 percent.
"Treatment has two benefits. One is to the person who has
HIV, and also treatment helps prevent transmission and protects
a person's partner," Owens said.
Dr. Jeffrey Lennox, a professor of medicine at Emory
University School of Medicine and chief of infectious disease at
Grady Memorial Hospital, an inner-city hospital in Atlanta, said
under the current recommendations, many doctors simply fail to
offer the tests.
"In our practice, we see patients every week who are newly
diagnosed with HIV - people who have seen many physicians in the
past 10 years and none of them had ever offered testing," Lennox
said.
Many of these patients have far advanced disease, that could
have been caught earlier and successfully treated.
Owens said he hopes the change will make it easier for
doctors to offer testing.
"You are offering this to adolescents and adults and
everyone. The conversation you have with people is likely to be
easier," he said.
The draft recommendations are based on a study of the most
recent evidence on the risks and benefits of HIV testing
published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
The guidelines will be available for a 30-day public comment
period before final recommendations are released, likely some
time next year.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jackie Frank)