WASHINGTON Aug 3 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Friday it expects to raise $5 billion from its sale of
American International Group stock, cutting the
government's stake in the bailed-out insurer to 55 percent.
The move comes as President Barack Obama's campaign for a
second term in which he has been forced to defend his
administration's decision to use taxpayer money to prop up
companies during the crisis.
The Treasury, which earlier on Friday said it expected to
sell $4.5 billion in AIG stock, priced the offering at $30.50 a
share. The insurer intends to buy up to $3 billion of the
offering.
Treasury said it will sell 163.9 million shares of AIG
stock, which will reduce its holding in the insurer to 55
percent from 61 percent.
The insurer received multiple bailouts under both the Obama
and Bush administrations, with the government pledging as much
as $182 billion in aid.
The Obama administration has been unwinding its position in
the politically unpopular financial crisis bailout programs.
More than 300 small banks have yet to repay taxpayers.
The U.S. government hired over a dozen financial
institutions to help coordinate and run the offering, including
Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
Securities, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.
AIG shares closed up 1.62 percent at $31.34 on Friday, over
9 percent above the $28.72 price needed for the U.S. government
to break even on its investment in the insurer.
The company is still not overseen by a single regulator and
is expected to be slapped with a "systemically important" label
from the powerful new U.S. council of regulators. The label
would then subject AIG to new rules as well as supervision from
the Federal Reserve.