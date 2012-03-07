BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of American International Group (AIG) common stock and said it expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the offering.
It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides for repayment of the U.S. government's remaining $8.5 billion preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary shares in AIA Limited Group.
The U.S. government's stake in AIG, which it bailed out during the height of the financial crisis, would be about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said.
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7