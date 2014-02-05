(Adds quotes, background on Ellmers, byline)
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 5 Former "American
Idol" singer Clay Aiken said on Wednesday he will run for U.S.
Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina,
where he once worked as a special education teacher.
Aiken, 35, is likely to face a tough battle in his efforts
to unseat Representative Renee Ellmers, a Tea Party Republican
favorite, in the state's conservative 2nd congressional
district.
The entertainer tried to position himself as a political
outsider who wants to change Washington by giving a voice to
people in need.
"I'm not a politician," he said in a video on his campaign
website. "I don't ever want to be one."
Aiken described past challenges he had faced after his
mother left his abusive father and worked hard to provide what
little she could for his family.
He filmed the video in a small North Carolina home where he
said he and his mother slept for months on a mattress in a
friend's living room when he was young.
He noted his work teaching children with autism and his
international travels with aid organization UNICEF, bookends to
his runner-up finish in 2003 on the "American Idol" television
talent show that thrust him into the national spotlight.
"If you only know the part of my story that begins with a
golden ticket, something that still seems unbelievable to me
even to this day, you might wonder what would qualify me to
run," Aiken said. "Well it starts with a life I remember all too
well."
Aiken is one of the more successful "American Idol"
contestants, having since released solo albums and appearing on
Broadway in the spoof musical "Monty Python's Spamalot." He also
appeared on "The Celebrity Apprentice" TV show with Donald
Trump.
In 2008, Aiken acknowledged he is gay and said he decided to
come out after becoming a father that year.
His decision to seek the Democratic nomination followed
weeks of speculation that he would enter the race.
He said Ellmers, who was first elected to the House of
Representatives in 2010, had hurt North Carolinians with votes
that shut down the federal government and cut military spending.
A spokeswoman for Ellmers did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Asked last week whether she considered Aiken a serious
candidate, the congresswoman joked about his second-place finish
in the talent competition.
"He didn't really fare all that well," Ellmers said in an
interview on WMAL Radio in Washington. "He was runner-up."
"Apparently his performing career is not going so well and
he's very bored," she said, adding that she thinks Aiken is a
talented singer.
