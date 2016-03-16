WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Air Force contract
to start replacing the aging fleet of JSTARS spy and battle
management planes is expected to be awarded in the first quarter
of fiscal 2018, Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on
Wednesday.
James told a U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services
Committee hearing it was regrettable it was taking longer than
expected to award the engineering, manufacturing and development
contract.
Last year the Pentagon's chief arms buyer approved the next
step in a multibillion-dollar competition to replace 16 Joint
Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft, or JSTARS,
which have flown over 100,000 combat hours and are approaching
the end of their service life.
