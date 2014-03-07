WASHINGTON, March 7 The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Friday said it would appeal a ruling by
an administrative law judge in the case against the operator of
a small commercial drone, that could favor the use of more
unmanned aircraft.
In a statement, the FAA said it was appealing Thursday's
ruling, which rejected a fine against the operator for filming a
commercial using a drone, to the full National Transportation
Safety Board.
"This decision could impact the safe operation of the
national airspace system and the safety of people and property
on the ground," the FAA said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)