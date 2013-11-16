(Recasts with man presumed dead, search called off but will
resume Saturday)
MIAMI Nov 15 A day-long search failed to find a
man who is presumed dead after he was reported to have jumped or
fallen from a small private airplane as it flew off the coast of
the Miami area, authorities said on Friday.
The missing man is 42-year-old Gerardo Nales, a resident of
Key Biscayne, an island not far from the spot where the plane's
pilot said he jumped or fell into the water at about 1:30 p.m.
EST (1830 GMT) on Thursday.
The Miami-Dade Police Department, which led the unsuccessful
search-and-rescue operation, said it was called off at nightfall
but the search would resume for a final day on Saturday.
The pilot of the Piper PA-46 aircraft has not been
identified and Detective Javier Baez said it was not clear if
the fall of Nales, the plane's sole passenger, was deliberate or
accidental.
"It's still open and ongoing," Baez said, when asked if
possible foul play had been ruled out by police investigators.
Police air and marine units expanded their search area on
Friday because of currents and strong winds. It was not
immediately clear if the search area would undergo any further
changes on Saturday.
In a recording of his "Mayday" call to air traffic
controllers, the pilot can be heard blaming the incident on his
passenger.
"You said you've got a passenger that fell out of your
plane?" an air traffic controller asked.
"That's correct, sir," the pilot responded. "He opened the
back door and he just fell out the plane."
(Reporting by David Adams and Tom Brown; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)