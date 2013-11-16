Nov 16 A body found in Miami on Saturday is
likely that of a passenger who plunged from a small private
airplane as it flew off the city's coast two days ago, police
said.
The body was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. on the ocean
side of a mangrove area by the Miami-Dade Police Department's
marine units, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in a statement.
Gerardo Nales, a 42-year-old resident of Key Biscayne,
Florida, had been missing since he either jumped or fell into
Biscayne Bay during a flight on Thursday afternoon, according to
the plane's pilot.
"Even though we presume that the body found is that of
Gerardo Nales, investigators are pending 'official
identification' from the Medical Examiner's Office," the police
statement said.
An employee at the medical examiner's office declined
comment.
Nales was the plane's sole passenger and police have said
they do not know if his fall was deliberate or accidental.
Investigators also have not revealed the reason for the flight.
"It's still open and ongoing," Detective Javier Baez told
Reuters, when asked if possible foul play had been ruled out by
police investigators.
The pilot of the Piper PA-46 aircraft has not been publicly
identified.
In a recording of his "mayday" call to air traffic
controllers, the pilot can be heard blaming the incident on his
passenger.
"You said you've got a passenger that fell out of your
plane?" an air traffic controller asked.
"That's correct, sir," the pilot responded. "He opened the
back door and he just fell out the plane."
(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Colleen
Jenkins and Eric Beech)