By Andrea Lorenz
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Dec 9 A Louisiana man flying to
California woke up on a dark, empty plane parked at Bush
Intercontinental Airport in Houston after sleeping through the
call to exit the aircraft, officials said on Monday.
Tom Wagner was supposed to leave the plane in Houston last
Friday and board a flight to California. Instead, he found
himself locked inside the ExpressJet plane, which was operating
as a United Express flight.
He called his girlfriend for help, according to an exclusive
interview he gave to Houston television station KTRK.
"She thought I was crazy. I said ... 'I'm locked on the
plane. I'm telling you the truth; you better go somewhere and
get me off this plane'," Wagner told the broadcaster.
Ground staff servicing the airplane a few hours after it
landed found and released Wagner, ExpressJet spokeswoman
Samantha Harrison said.
Company policy requires the flight crew to do a final sweep
of the cabin and the company was investigating how Wagner was
left onboard, Harrison said.
"As part of post-flight procedures, our flight attendants
are responsible for completing a walk-through on the aircraft,"
Harrison said in an email.
The company said in a statement: "We sincerely apologize for
the inconvenience this caused for the passenger."
Wagner told KTRK the airline paid for a hotel in Houston and
gave him a $250 voucher for his trouble.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Andrew Hay)