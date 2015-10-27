WASHINGTON Oct 27 Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said they were disappointed by news that Northrop Grumman Corp won a huge U.S. Air Force bomber contract, and wanted answers on how the bids were scored in terms of price and risk.

"We will have further discussions with our customer before determining our next steps," the companies said in a joint statement after the Air Force announced the contract winner.

The two largest Pentagon suppliers said they remained convinced that the combination of the two companies offered the Air Force "unparalleled experience, capability and resources for this critically important recapitalization program."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)