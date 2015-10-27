BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of the B-2 bomber, beat out a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to develop and build a next-generation long-range strike bomber, the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The announcement ends months of anticipation and marks the biggest contract award by the Pentagon in over a decade, a deal valued by analysts at up to $80 billion if the Air Force buys all 100 stealth bombers now planned.
The Pentagon announcement did not mention a contract value for the first batches of aircraft.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.