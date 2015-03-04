WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Air Force on
Wednesday said it reined in military requirements and set clear
cost targets for a new long-range strike bomber after learning
lessons from problems on past weapons programs.
Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante said the Air
Force would likely also adopt a "cost-plus" type contract for
the development phase of the new bomber, given that it would
include more new technologies than mature technologies.
Fixed-price contracts were more appropriate when weapons
were based on commercial items, and costs were easier to
estimate. LaPlante's comments to a subcommittee of the U.S.
House Armed Services Committee were among the most detailed to
date about the new bomber program, which is classified.
The Air Force expects to award a contract valued at $50
billion to $80 billion this summer for development and
procurement of 80 to 100 new bombers with each aircraft expected
to cost no more than $550 million in 2010 dollars.
A Boeing Co-led team that includes Lockheed Martin
Corp is competing with Northrop Grumman Corp for
the contract.
LaPlante said the military, keen to avoid the cost increases
seen on past weapons programs, had not made any changes in its
requirements for the bomber since the program began in 2010. He
said the Air Force's decision to set a clear cost target had
helped companies shape realistic design proposals for the new
aircraft.
Industry executives have said the service is looking for
more mature technologies and components to speed up development
and deployment, and keep the cost of the new planes from rising
sharply.
