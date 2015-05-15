(Adds quotes, information about bomber competition)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Air Force's
acquisition chief said on Friday he expects the Air Force to
announce the winner of a hard-fought competition to build a new
long-range strike bomber in one to two months.
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is
competing against a team of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp to build 80 to 100 new LRS-B aircraft for the Air
Force at a fixed price of no more than $550 million each.
William LaPlante, speaking to reporters after a speech
hosted by the Air Force Association, gave no details but said
the source selection for the new bomber was going well.
He said his focus was ensuring the decision was carefully
thought through and justified, rather than meeting a deadline to
announce the decision.
"It's only done when it's really done," LaPlante said. "What
I care about and everybody cares about, is that it's done
right."
LaPlante said the Air Force planned a modular approach to
the new bomber that would allow future competitions for open
upgrades and operations and maintenance of the new planes.
He said the Air Force had sought to be transparent with
industry about its requirements for the plane, although the
overall competition is classified.
Asked about concerns that the contract award could have a
negative effect on the losing team, LaPlante said the Air Force
always consider broad industrial base issues in making contract
awards. It factors in foreign military sales prospects, existing
work on classified and unclassified programs and which
anticipated contract awards were on the horizon.
"It's a much bigger issue than any one program," LaPlante
said. "All we can do is make sure that we don't inadvertently,
by something we control, all of a sudden push someone completely
out of the market."
LaPlante said he was not overly concerned about
congressional moves to dock $460 million in funding for the new
bomber program in fiscal 2016 due to a delay in the contract
announcement from earlier this spring, when it was initially
expected.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Franklin Paul and Dan
Grebler)