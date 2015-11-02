By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The chairman of the U.S. House
Armed Services Committee on Monday underscored the importance of
ensuring that a new $80-billion U.S. Air Force bomber program be
well managed from a cost perspective and produce a superior
weapons system.
"This is an important program and it's important to make it
a success substantively, and also from an acquisition
standpoint," Republican U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry told
Reuters after an event hosted by the Defense One media outlet.
Thornberry said Air Force officials would brief Congress
about the reasoning behind last week's selection of Northrop
Grumman Corp to build the next-generation long-range
strike bomber, instead of a Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp team, but gave no specific date for a briefing.
"It's going to get lots of attention," Thornberry said,
referring to the contract award, adding that he planned to look
into it further next week.
Senator John McCain, who heads the Senate Armed Services
Committee, and Representative Randy Forbes, who heads the House
Armed Services subcommittee on seapower and projection forces,
have also requested a briefing on the contract award, according
to congressional aides.
Lawmakers are keen to understand the Air Force's decision to
use a cost-plus type contract for the development phase of the
program, worried that it could leave the Air Force vulnerable to
potential cost increases in the future.
Cost-plus contracts allow contractors to charge any overruns
to the government, while fixed-price type contracts limit that
liability.
Boeing on Friday said it would decide whether to protest the
contract award in coming days after receiving a briefing by the
U.S. Air Force about the decision.
Under federal law, companies have 10 days after an agency
debrief to file with the U.S. Government Accountability Office,
an arm of Congress that rules on federal contract protests. The
GAO then has 100 days to evaluate the case.
The Air Force on Tuesday selected Northrop, maker of the
stealthy B-2 bomber, to develop and build the new bomber.
