WASHINGTON Nov 12 Work on a recently awarded
long-range strike bomber contract to Northrop Grumman Corp
has been paused after rivals Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin protested against the selection process,
the U.S. Air Force said.
Air Force spokesman Major Robert Leese said the order to
stop work was issued after a formal protest was filed on Nov. 6.
In October, the Air Force selected Northrop, maker of the
stealth B-2 aircraft, to develop and build the new bomber over a
bid by a Boeing and Lockheed Martin team.
Boeing and Lockheed Martin complained that the selection
process was "fundamentally flawed."
The protest reflected concerns about the Air Force's use of
cost data from earlier bomber programs to assess the pricing of
the planes, devaluing innovations and new manufacturing
processes implemented in recent years, according to two sources
familiar with the companies' thinking.
The bomber deal, analysts have said, could be valued at up
to $80 billion if the U.S. Air Force buys all 100 stealth
bombers now planned.
While Northrop referred queries about the pause in work to
the Air Force, it has previously said that the protest decision
was disappointing because it would disrupt a program important
to national security.
News of the pause was first reported by Aviation Week
magazine.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office has said a ruling
on the protest is due by Feb. 16, 2016.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell)