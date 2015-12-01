WASHINGTON Dec 1 The top U.S. Air Force general
on Tuesday confirmed that the service had raised concerns about
the release of sensitive data about a next-generation bomber
that was included in a report published by Forbes magazine last
month.
"We did have a concern about data that should not have been
released," Air Force Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh told
industry executives and foreign military officials at an event
hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank.
"I think it's our duty to identify the fact that that should
not have been made available and try to keep the process as pure
as we can. That's why the Air Force highlighted that as an
issue," Welsh said.
Reuters reported last week that the Air Force was looking
into how classified data about the bomber competition had found
its way into the Forbes report.
The report was released the same day that Boeing Co
and Lockheed Martin Corp filed a formal protest against
the Air Force's contract with Northrop Grumman Corp to
develop the new long-range strike bomber, a deal worth up to $80
billion.
Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington
Institute think tank, published a detailed column on the Forbes
website the day the protest was filed, saying the estimate that
it would cost $21.4 billion to develop the plane was roughly
twice what the competing industry teams had bid.
Welsh said he did not know if a formal investigation into
the leak had been launched into the incident.
GAO is expected to rule about the protest by Feb. 16.
Boeing and Northrop have declined to comment on the issue.
Loren Thompson, a longtime defense consultant who wrote the
Forbes column, said he knew the Air Force had concerns about the
piece, but said he was not aware of any specific investigation.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)