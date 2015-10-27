BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The contract awarded on Tuesday by the Pentagon to Northrop Grumman for the first 21 long-range strike bombers is worth $21.4 billion in 2010 dollars for engineering, manufacturing and development, U.S. Air Force Assistant Secretary Bill LaPlante said.
LaPlante told a news conference the average procurement cost for the bombers is $564 million per aircraft for 100 bombers in 2016 dollars. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.