By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 22 A U.S. Air Force arms buyer
under investigation for violating financial disclosure rules
never reported his wife's retirement account with Northrop
Grumman Corp after their marriage in 2008, public
disclosure forms seen by Reuters showed.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James removed Richard Lombardi
from his position as the Air Force's acting acquisition chief on
Feb. 4 in an incident that could trigger additional legal
challenges by Boeing Co against an $80 billion-plus
bomber contract won by Northrop in October.
The financial forms provided the first detailed information
about the matter, which was disclosed by the Air Force last
Thursday and is now being investigated by the Pentagon's
inspector general.
Reuters also confirmed for the first time that Lombardi's
wife resigned from Northrop shortly after the couple married in
2008.
Air Force officials insist Lombardi was not involved in the
bomber selection process, but Boeing has until Monday to file a
separate protest about the issue after federal auditors this
week rejected its initial challenge of the Northrop bomber deal.
Boeing is also likely to raise the incident if it files a
federal lawsuit to block the bomber deal, according to people
familiar with the company's thinking.
Lombardi, a former Air Force officer and long-time public
servant, took over as the Air Force's acting top weapons buyer
and senior acquisition executive on Dec. 1, when the political
appointee who had held the job, William LaPlante, resigned to
take a job in the private sector.
Marianne Lombardi told Reuters in a faxed statement that she
married Lombardi in August 2008 and resigned from Northrop in
October of that year. "I have not been employed since that
date," she said.
Richard Lombardi has declined comment since the matter is
under investigation.
Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Form 278, which senior
U.S. government officials must fill out annually, requires the
reporting individual to disclose assets and non-government
income earned for themselves, as well as assets and income above
$1,000 earned by their spouse and dependent children.
Lombardi's forms dating back to 2008, the year of his
marriage, show an array of assets at different financial
institutions, including Andrews Federal Credit Union, as well as
dividends and other investment income.
None of the forms contain any reference to a retirement
account from Northrop Grumman. The latest year covered was 2014.
Air Force officials said the form for 2015 was not yet due,
and had not been filed.
A Northrop spokesman referred all questions to the Air
Force.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)