WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday said it would re-evaluate bids received in a $1 billion long-range radar competition after a federal court dismissed a Raytheon Co lawsuit that sought to halt a fresh look at the bidders of its losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.

"The court's ruling ... frees us to continue moving toward acquiring the much-needed new radar system. We will immediately reenter source selection to reevaluate bids," said Air Force spokesman Justin Oakes.

He said the full process would take several months.

The companies on Tuesday said the U.S. Court of Federal Claims had dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January. Raytheon sued the Air Force after it would reexamine bids received in the competition following government hearings on protests filed by Lockheed and Northrop.

Raytheon in October beat out Northrop and Lockheed to develop and build 30 Three Dimension Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) systems to replace the Air Force's current TPS-75 radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.

The radar is the primary transportable aerospace control and warning radar used by the Air Force and can be torn down and transported via trucks or C-130 transport planes.

Raytheon has said it is considering its options.

