WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Air Force expects to
complete a reevaluation of bids to build a $1 billion long-range
radar system in about three months, after Raytheon Co
lost a legal bid to halt the review, the top Air Force
acquisition official said Friday.
Assistant Secretary William LaPlante told reporters that the
Air Force would clarify the technology readiness level required
for one aspect of the new radar and ask all three bidders to
resubmit their proposals.
"It's really not that complicated," LaPlante said after a
speech hosted by the Air Force Association.
The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday dismissed a
lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January aimed at halting a fresh
look at the bids submitted by its losing rivals Northrop Grumman
Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Northrop and Lockheed had protested the Air Force's October
contract award to Raytheon to develop and build 30 Three
Dimension Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) systems to
replace the Air Force's current TPS-75 radar, which has been in
service since the late 1960s.
The primary transportable aerospace control and warning
radar used by the Air Force, the existing system can be torn
down and transported via trucks or C-130 transport planes. The
next generation radar now under consideration must be able to
perform a similar function.
Raytheon, which has 60 days to appeal the court's decision,
has said it is considering its options.
LaPlante said the Air Force decided to take corrective
action earlier this year rather than wait for a ruling from the
Government Accountability Office to address GAO's concerns about
the technology readiness requirements in the original terms of
the competition.
He defended the Air Force's overall record on acquisitions,
and said officials at Hanscom Air Force Base, who handled the
3DELRR competition, had no contract protests sustained in the
past 10 years.
LaPlante said the GAO did not formally sustain the 3DELRR
protests since the Air Force opted to take corrective action.
GAO officials say a growing number of government agencies
are opting for contract reviews in recent years rather than
waiting for the GAO, a congressional agency, to rule on
protests.
LaPlante said 140 protests were lodged last year against
over 100,000 contracts awarded by the Air Force, and only two
were upheld, or sustained by the GAO. The Air Force took
corrective action on 20 of the cases, he said.
