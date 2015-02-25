WASHINGTON Feb 25 The U.S. Air Force may miss a
2019 deadline for developing a U.S. engine to replace the
Russian-built RD-180 motors that now power some rockets used to
launch military satellites into space, Air Force Secretary
Deborah James said Wednesday.
James told the defense subcommittee of the Senate
Appropriations Committee that the 2019 congressional deadline
was "pretty aggressive" given that it would likely take six to
seven years to develop an alternate U.S.-built engine, plus
another year to integrate the engine with rockets.
"The 2019 date is pretty aggressive and I'm not sure that we
can make it," James said, urging Congress to clarify the
intention of a law passed last year that requires the Air Force
to stop using the RD-180 engines.
Those engines now power the Atlas 5 rocket built by United
Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)