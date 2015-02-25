(Adds quotes from after hearing)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The U.S. Air Force on
Wednesday said it will release plans within months for replacing
the Russian-built RD-180 motors that now power some rockets used
to launch military satellites into space, but said it would
likely miss a 2019 congressional deadline to start using a new
U.S. engine.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James told the Senate
Appropriations Committee's defense subcommittee that failure to
extend the 2019 deadline could lead to swapping one monopoly
provider of rocket launches for military satellites for another.
Congress last year passed a law that requires the Air Force
to develop a new propulsion system by 2019 to replace the RD-180
engine that powers one of two rockets used by the current
monopoly launch provider, United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
The Air Force has said it expects to certify privately held
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to launch some of
those satellites by mid-year, but the process is still ongoing.
James told reporters after the hearing that she was
concerned that congressionally mandated restrictions on use of
RD-180 engines after 2019, coupled with the higher cost uf ULA's
other rocket, the Delta 4, could hand SpaceX a defacto monopoly.
"The question is, would (Delta 4) be cost effective. If it's
not, then I fear that we would inadvertently be trading one
monopoly situation for another," James said. "And I don't think
that's the intent of anyone in Congress."
U.S. lawmakers and military officials last year began to
question U.S. reliance on Russian rocket engines for launching
U.S. national security satellites after Russia annexed Crimea.
James said the Air Force was working as quickly as possible
to certify SpaceX as another launch provider and develop plans
for an alternate engine.
But she said the 2019 deadline was too aggressive given that
it would likely take six to eight years to develop an alternate
U.S.-built engine, plus another year or two to integrate the new
engine with existing rockets. The total estimated cost will be
around $2 billion, she said.
"The 2019 date is pretty aggressive and I'm not sure that we
can make it," James said, urging lawmakers to clarify and
potentially adjust the law.
ULA has said it plans to start testing a new rocket engine
being designed by Blue Origin, a venture run by Amazon.com
founder Jeff Bezos, from 2019. But it could take some
time before that new engine is certified for satellite launches.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)