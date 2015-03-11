By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 11
WASHINGTON, March 11 The U.S. Air Force on
Wednesday said it hopes to kick off a competition for the next
batch of U.S. Global Positioning System satellites beginning in
2018, with an eye to getting higher-power satellites with
greater anti-jamming capabilities.
Air Force officials are due to meet with Pentagon chief arms
buyer Frank Kendall on Wednesday to map out an acquisition
strategy for the new program, David Madden, executive director
of the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center (SMC) told
a breakfast meeting hosted by the nonprofit Mitchell Institute.
Madden told reporters after the speech that he expected
preliminary work to begin on the program in 2016, with a formal
request for proposals likely to kick off in 2018.
Lockheed Martin Corp is under contract to build the
first eight GPS III satellites, and the Air Force is finalizing
a contract with Lockheed for two more satellites.
Air Force officials had said they were looking at launching
a competition for the next satellites in the constellation
beginning with the 11th satellite, but had not ruled out
sticking with the current supplier, Lockheed.
Madden said there would definitely be a competition, given
that the Air Force had only gotten permission for a sole-source
deal with Lockheed for 12 satellites.
He said officials wanted to structure a plan that resulted
in a true competition for the new satellites.
He said Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp,
which also build satellites, had expressed interested in
competing for what would be a multibillion-dollar program, as
had several companies that build sensors for satellites,
including General Dynamics Corp.
Given current budget constraints, Madden said the Air Force
would have to rely more heavily on investment by interested
companies in preliminary design work for the new satellites.
One key issue would be getting access to data about the
companies' design work to speed the evaluation process, he said.
He said the Air Force also hoped to get permission from the
Pentagon to buy multiple GPS III satellites at once so it could
benefit from greater economies of scale, and drive the price of
the satellites lower.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)