(Recasts with Lockheed confirmation)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 22 Lockheed Martin Corp
said it is working to resolve a technical error
disclosed by the U.S. Air Force on Sunday that affected some
global positioning system (GPS) satellites but did not degrade
the accuracy of GPS signals received by users around the world.
Lockheed said the error involved the ground control system
for GPS satellites it runs for the Air Force.
Lockheed spokeswoman Christine Courard said the company had
put a "workaround" in place to avoid further errors and was
working on a full software correction with the Air Force.
Air Force Space Command said the glitch appeared to involve
the ground-based software used to index, or sort, some messages
transmitted by GPS IIF satellites built by Boeing Co, but
officials were still investigating other possible causes.
Air Force spokesman Andy Roake said the issue came to light
in recent days, but archived data showed the problem had gone
unnoticed since 2013. He gave no details of the extent of the
problem, its impact on the system or how it was discovered.
The Air Force said the problem appeared related to the
ground software that builds and uploads messages transmitted by
GPS satellites, resulting in an occasional message failing to
meet U.S. technical specifications.
Boeing, prime contractor for the GPS IIF satellites, had no
immediate comment on the news, which comes days before the Air
Force is due to launch the ninth GPS IIF satellite into space.
GPS is a space-based worldwide navigation system that
provides users with highly accurate data on position, timing and
velocity 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions.
The U.S military uses the GPS for targeting precision
munitions and steering drones. It also has a wide range of
commercial applications for the financial sector, farming and
tracking shipments of packages. Car navigation systems and
mobile phones use GPS to determine their location.
Boeing is under contract to build 12 GPS IIF satellites. The
first of the GPS IIF satellites was launched in May 2010.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Thomas and Leslie
Adler)