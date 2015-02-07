(Adds Raytheon response)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 6 A $1.6 billion ground control
system being developed by Raytheon Co for Global
Positioning System (GPS)satellites passed a Pentagon review, but
will be monitored to ensure it stays on track, a senior Air
Force official said on Friday.
Major General Roger Teague, director of space programs for
the Air Force acquisition chief, told reporters Thursday's
review by chief arms buyer Frank Kendall went well, but program
officials and the contractor got "tough marching orders" to
stick to schedule and cost targets.
Raytheon's program manager Matt Gilligan said the review
provided the company with "clear direction, the best technology,
and appropriate resources to ... deliver OCX on a schedule that
meets GPS enterprise needs."
Kendall had ordered the review after an Air Force
restructuring that increased the cost of the program by 80
percent to $1.6 billion.
Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's chief weapons tester, last
month warned that delays in delivery of the Operational Ground
Control System (OCX) posed risks to the Air Force's ability to
operate GPS satellites.
He cited a three-year delay in the operational evaluation of
the new ground system to early 2019, and said the Air Force
would not receive the first OCX control station until after up
to eight GPS III satellites were built and launched.
Lockheed Martin Corp builds the GPS III satellites,
but the program has faced delays due in part to technical
challenges with a sensor built by Exelis Inc.
Air Force officials said Lockheed missed expectations on the
program, but they had not decided whether to open the next set
of GPS III satellites to competition.
The Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center said the
schedule for the OCX system was in synch with the needs of the
satellite constellation, but further delays were possible.
"There is a risk of further slips to OCX which could require
a contingency operations capability" that would allow GPS III
satellites to enter service before the ground station is
delivered, said Tina Greer, spokeswoman for the center.
She said the Air Force was studying options to keep the
program on schedule, but gave no details.
Raytheon said it will deliver a separate early OCX system in
time to support the launch of the first GPS III satellite.
Teague acknowledged past problems with the OCX program, but
said ultimately it would deliver the "most hardened information
assurance system ever delivered by the Department of Defense,
meeting complex and demanding cybersecurity requirements."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa
Shumaker)