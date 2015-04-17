(Adds details of incident, employer says worker placed on
administrative duties, paragraphs 2-3, 8-9, 11-13)
By Victoria Cavaliere
SEATTLE, April 16 A contract baggage handler who
became trapped in the belly of an Alaska Airlines jet on takeoff
from Seattle after falling asleep in the plane's cargo hold has
been banned from all future work at the airline, a company
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The employee of Menzies Aviation, an airport ground services
company, made news on Monday as an unintended stowaway on Alaska
Flight 448 when he woke up from a nap inside the sealed baggage
compartment to realize the plane was already airborne.
The pilot of the Los Angeles-bound flight, with 170 people
aboard, turned the jet around to make a safe but unscheduled
emergency landing back at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
after the crew heard banging beneath the aircraft.
Emerging unhurt from the plane, the wayward baggage handler
told authorities he had dozed off inside the forward cargo hold
before takeoff.
He later passed a drug test and was released from a hospital
where he was taken for evaluation, the airline said.
The worker, who has not been publicly identified, was never
in danger because the cargo compartment was pressurized and
temperature-controlled, airline officials said.
But in a panicky 911-emergency call placed after awaking
inside the belly of the plane, the worker pleaded with the
operator for help, screaming, "I can't breathe," before the
connection was lost, according to a recording released by
airport authorities on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, a spokesman for Menzies Aviation, a
subsidiary of British-based John Menzies, said the worker had
been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation.
However, Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan told
Reuters: "The employee has been permanently banned from ever
working again on an Alaska Airlines operation."
She did not elaborate but said workers were not permitted to
sleep on the job. She said coworkers had noticed he was missing
before the jet took off and tried calling and texting his cell
phone without success, then "figured he had left his shift."
The Menzies spokesman, Mickey Mandelbaum, said the employee
in question was in his early 20s and had worked for the company
for 18 months.
All such terminal ramp workers carry security badges,
undergo full criminal background checks and drug screening
before being hired, and are subject to random drug tests
throughout their employment, according to Alaska Airlines.
A spokesman for the Seattle Port Authority said law
enforcement agencies were not investigating the incident because
there was no security breach or criminal violation.
(Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh and Paul Tait)