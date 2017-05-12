BRUSSELS May 12 The European Union and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels next week to discuss threats to aviation and no further measures concerning a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones will be announced for now, an EU official said.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly spoke with members of the European Commission and EU national governments on Friday about a possible extension of the U.S. ban on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins to some European airports.

An EU official said the two sides had agreed a high-level meeting would take place in Brussels next week, but did not say what day. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Foo Yun Chee)