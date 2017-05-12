BRUSSELS May 12 The European Union and the
United States will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels next
week to discuss threats to aviation and no further measures
concerning a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones
will be announced for now, an EU official said.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly
spoke with members of the European Commission and EU national
governments on Friday about a possible extension of the U.S. ban
on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins to some
European airports.
An EU official said the two sides had agreed a high-level
meeting would take place in Brussels next week, but did not say
what day.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Foo Yun Chee)