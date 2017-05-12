WASHINGTON May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland
Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European
officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a
possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than
cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
DHS spokesman David Lapan confirmed the call and said no
announcement is planned for Friday on whether the U.S.
government will expand the ban. Reuters reported Wednesday the
Trump administration is likely to include some European
countries in the in-cabin ban. Kelly briefed members of Congress
Thursday and held a meeting with high level executives at Delta
Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines
Group Inc.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)