March 6 An American Eagle Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Greenville, Texas, on Wednesday night after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, an American Eagle spokeswoman said.

Flight 3400 on the Embraer 145 jet, which had taken off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and was bound for Moline, Illinois, landed safely at Greenville's Majors Airport, about 60 miles from Dallas, American Eagle spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said on Thursday. No injuries were reported among the 45 passengers and three crew members.

The flight was diverted to Greenville "out of an abundance of caution," she said. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known and a maintenance team was checking the aircraft.

The passengers were transported by bus back to the Dallas airport and housed overnight at a nearby hotel. They were booked for other flights on Thursday, Masvidal added.

American Eagle is a unit of American Airlines Group Inc .