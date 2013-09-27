Three dead in northern Sweden bus accident - TT agency
STOCKHOLM, April 2 Three people were killed when a bus carrying around 50 school children and a few adults rolled over on a road in northern Sweden on Sunday, news agency TT said.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 A United Airlines flight bound for Seattle with 165 people on board made an emergency landing at Boise Airport on Thursday evening after the pilot suffered a heart attack, an airport spokeswoman said.
The Boeing 737 landed safely shortly after 8 p.m. local time and the pilot was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition was unknown, Boise Airport spokeswoman Patty Miller said.
"We got a call from United flight 1607 at about 7:55 p.m. Mountain Time declaring an emergency, they said the pilot had had a heart attack," Miller said, adding that the plane landed at 8:08 p.m.
Miller said all 160 passengers and the four other crew members, who were headed to Seattle from Houston, disembarked and were waiting for another pilot to continue on their journey.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.