Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Sept 27 The captain of a United Airlines jet who suffered an in-flight heart attack, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Boise, Idaho, has died, an airline spokeswoman said on Friday.
Seattle-bound United flight 1603, which took off from Houston with 161 passengers on board, landed safely and the pilot was rushed to a local hospital, Boise Airport spokeswoman Patti Miller said.
The pilot, whose name was not released, died as a result of the medical emergency, United spokeswoman Christen David said on Friday.
"I am sad to confirm that our co-worker passed away last night," she said. "Our thoughts are with his family at this time."
The Boeing 737 aircraft later continued on to Seattle, landing just after midnight local time, David said. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Steve Orlofsky)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
MOCOA, Colombia, April 1 Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing 254 people, injuring hundreds and sending terrified residents, some in their pajamas, scrambling to evacuate.