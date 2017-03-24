TUNIS, March 24 Tunisia's government has
summoned the British ambassador to protest against a decision to
restrict carry-on electronic goods on flights from Tunisia, the
Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Britain has announced that from Saturday it will ban
passengers from carrying some phones, laptops and tablets on
flights from six countries in the Middle East including Tunisia.
Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the
British decision was "unjustified" and did not reflect an
improved security situation in Tunisia.
"Tunisia is surprised by this decision, which was taken
without consultation with the Tunisian authorities or informing
them in advance," the statement said.
Tunisia has been working to contain a threat from Islamist
militants after three major attacks claimed by Islamic State in
2015, including two targeting foreign tourists.
The United States imposed similar restrictions on planes
coming from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in the
Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security
threats. The U.S. restrictions did not include Tunisia.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by
Alison Williams)