By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 2
WASHINGTON, July 2 Frequent assurances by U.S.
airline executives that they would maintain "discipline" when
adding seats on competitive routes were a red flag for antitrust
regulators on alert for collusion between the four largest air
carriers, antitrust experts said Thursday.
The U.S. Justice Department disclosed Wednesday that it has
demanded details from the airlines about their communications on
capacity with analysts, investors, the public and each other.
The probe revives an issue from reviews of recent industry
mergers: Can four airlines that control 80 percent of domestic
air travel coordinate pricing by following each other's public
statements and fare moves?
Concern about coordination among the big air carriers was
one reason the Justice Department sued in 2013 to stop U.S.
Airways from merging with American Airlines. That lawsuit was
eventually dropped and the companies completed the deal.
"Here it is - the very coordination that they had speculated
about. It was something of a problem before and it certainly has
gotten worse," said John Kwoka, who teaches antitrust economics
at Northeastern University.
Clandestine efforts by competitors to set prices or divide
up markets are clearly illegal. Less clear is what executives of
American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc
, United Continental Holdings Inc and Southwest
Airlines Co can say in public about pricing or capacity.
At a meeting last month in Miami of the International Air
Transport Association, at least three senior airline executives
stressed the need for "discipline."
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, for example, said
airlines and their financial backers had learned painful lessons
about the costs of adding capacity.
'SIGNALING' OR 'GUIDANCE'?
Such remarks are catnip for regulators.
"This (probe) should not be a surprise to the airlines,"
said one antitrust expert who asked not to be identified to
protect business relationships. "The word 'discipline' is a no
no. It's one of the words you don't use. It's like 101 in
compliance."
Still, some analysts said the investigation came as a
surprise, because airlines regularly talk about capacity at
industry conferences.
"To give us guidance, they have to give us that
information," said Helane Becker, airline analyst at Cowen and
Co in New York. "It's not nefarious. It's not hidden. It is just
what it is."
Some U.S. courts have upheld the ability of companies to
give guidance to the market even when sending those signals
could affect the actions of competitors. An antitrust lawsuit
filed in 2000 against cigarette makers by tobacco wholesalers
and distributors was thrown out by a judge who said that talking
to financial analysts about pricing strategies did not amount to
illegal "signaling" or price-fixing.
Wall Street expects airlines to restrict capacity this year,
because U.S. GDP growth at 1.5 percent to 2 percent was well
below forecasts of 3 percent to 4 percent, she said. "Traffic
always grows in line with GDP," Becker said.
The Justice Department, in its probe, will be asking for
emails and other communications that would show the extent of
any coordination between airlines, if any, on critical issues of
ticket prices, fees or capacity.
In the absence of exchanges explicitly outlining capacity
restraints to prop up prices, the Justice Department would have
to rely on circumstantial evidence, said Herbert Hovenkamp, who
teaches antitrust law at the University of Iowa.
Cutting output unilaterally is legal while making an
agreement to do so is not, but proving the latter can be
extremely difficult.
"In part the Justice Department wants to test the boundaries
in this," he said.
It is often difficult for regulators to prove allegations of
improper market signaling.
Scott Wagner, an antitrust expert with the law firm Bilzin
Sumberg in Miami, said the investigation's goal could be to
nudge the airline industry to reduce prices and give travelers
more of the benefit of the recent sharp fall in fuel prices.
"I think this is a shot across the bow by the Department of
Justice," he said.
