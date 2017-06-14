WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Department of
Transportation on Wednesday said airline passenger complaints
jumped by 70 percent in April after a series of high-profile
incidents including the removal of a passenger from a United
Airlines flight.
The Department said it received 1,909 complaints about
airline service from consumers, up 70 percent over April 2016.
Many high-profile incidents on airlines have been captured on
cellphone videos in recent months, prompting congressional
hearings with airline executives that raised questions about
customer service and airline policies.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)