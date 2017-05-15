BRUSSELS May 15 A meeting between European Union and U.S. officials to discuss airline security and a possible extension of a ban on passengers carrying electronic devices bigger than cellphones in aircraft cabins will take place Wednesday, a European Commission spokesman said on Monday.

U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary John Kelly held a phone call with EU ministers on Friday during which the high-level meeting was planned, but no date was given.

"The Commission will host high-level talks at a political and technical level with the U.S. authorities this Wednesday afternoon May 17 in order to jointly assess any new threats and work towards a common approach to address them," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily EU news conference. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Philip Blenkinsop)