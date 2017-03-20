By David Shepardson and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. authorities are
planning to ban passengers traveling on certain U.S.-bound
foreign airline flights from carrying on larger electronic
devices in response to an unspecified terrorism threat, a U.S.
government official told Reuters.
The official said no American carriers are impacted by the
ban, which would involve devices larger than a cell phone. The
new rule is expected to be announced on Tuesday by the Homeland
Security Department and cover about a dozen foreign carriers.
