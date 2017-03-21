By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, March 21
confirmed Tuesday it is imposing new restrictions on electronic
devices carried by travelers coming to the United States from 10
airports mainly in the Middle East and North Africa in response
to unspecified terror threats.
The Department of Homeland Security will require passengers
coming to the United States from airports in Jordan, Egypt,
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Morocco and
Qatar to check electronic devices larger than a cell phone such
as tablets, portable DVD players, laptops and cameras.
The airports affected are in Amman, Cairo, Kuwait City,
Doha, Dubai, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Casablanca, Morocco; Riyadh
and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Officials said the decision had nothing to do with President
Donald Trump's efforts to impose a travel ban of six
majority-Muslim nations. A DHS spokeswoman said the government
"did not target specific nations. We relied upon evaluated
intelligence to determine which airports were affected."
On March 6, Trump signed a revised executive order banning
citizens from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from
traveling to the United States for 90 days. Two
federal judges have halted parts of the ban, saying it
discriminates against Muslims. Trump has vowed to appeal up to
the Supreme Court if necessary.
All 10 airports are in majority-Muslim countries.
The airports are served by nine carriers that fly directly
from those cities to the United States about 50 times a day and
include Royal Jordanian Airlines, Egypt Air, Turkish
Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal
Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways, senior
government officials said.
The airlines have until Friday to comply with the new
restrictions that will be in place indefinitely.
No American carriers were affected by the ban, because none
fly directly to the United States from the airports, officials
said. But it does apply to U.S. citizens traveling on those
flights. It does not apply to crew members on those foreign
carriers.
Officials did not explain why the restrictions only apply to
travelers arriving in the United States and not for those same
flights when they leave the United States.
DHS will also allow passengers to use larger approved
medical devices. The agency said the procedures would "remain in
place until the threat changes" and did not rule out expanding
to other airports if circumstances changed.
DHS said in a statement it "seeks to balance risk with
impacts to the traveling public and has determined that cell
phones and smart phones will be allowed in accessible property
at this time."
The new restrictions were prompted by reports that terror
groups want to smuggle explosive devices in consumer electronic
devices, officials told reporters on a conference call Monday.
The government said in a statement it is "concerned about
terrorists' ongoing interest in targeting commercial aviation,
including transportation hubs over the past two years."
The group said "intelligence indicates that terrorist groups
continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling
explosive devices in various consumer items."
The government has been worried about terror groups
attempting to bomb a commercial aircraft, but an official on the
call repeatedly declined to offer any details about the threat
that prompted the move.
Reuters reported Monday that the move had been under
consideration since the U.S. government learned of a threat
several weeks ago.
U.S. officials have told Reuters that the information
gleaned from a U.S. commando raid in January in Yemen which
targeted al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula included bomb-making
techniques.
AQAP, based in Yemen, has plotted to down U.S. airliners and
claimed responsibility for 2015 attacks on the office of Charlie
Hebdo magazine in Paris. AQAP also has boasted of the world's
most feared bomb makers, Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri.
In 2010, security officials in Britain and Dubai intercepted
parcel bombs being sent from Yemen to the United States.
The group claimed responsibility for a Dec. 25, 2009 failed
attempt by a Nigerian Islamist to down an airliner over Detroit.
The device, hidden in the underwear of the man, Umar Farouk
Abdulmutallab, failed to detonate.
In July 2014, the Homeland Security Department stepped up
security of U.S.-bound flights, requiring tougher screening of
mobile phones and other electronic devices and requiring them to
be powered up before passengers could board flights to the
United States.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Yara
Bayoumy, Mark Hosenball and Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)