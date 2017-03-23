ROME, March 23 Italy announced on Thursday it
would not follow the U.S. and Britain in banning travellers
using laptops or tablets on certain flights, saying there was
not enough evidence to support heightened security measures.
The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed
restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming
from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa in
response to unspecified security threats.
Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC held a meeting of
security experts on Thursday to discuss the latest information
it had received over the threat posed by such devices.
"No evidence has emerged to make it necessary for a further
increase in the security measures that are already in force,"
ENAC said in a statement, adding it would continue to monitor
the situation.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Davis)