ISTANBUL, March 23 As Istanbul builds a massive
new airport and Turkish Airlines pursues aggressive route
expansion, some in Turkey see the ban on large carry-on
electronics on U.S. and Britain-bound flights as a ploy to
undermine their aviation industry.
The U.S. and British decisions to forbid devices bigger than
a cellphone in the cabin on flights from several Middle East and
North African states could hit Istanbul particularly hard, after
years building up its position as an international hub.
More than half of international passengers at Turkish
Airlines, which is 49 percent state-owned and serves
247 destinations outside Turkey, are transit customers who could
instead travel through Europe or other hubs.
Fast-growing Gulf airlines such as Emirates,
Etihad and Qatar Airways, which similarly depend on
business-class flyers stopping over in places like Dubai or Doha
for far-flung destinations, could also be hit.
For Turkey's national carrier, the setback comes as it
prepares to relocate to a 10 billion euro ($10.8 billion) third
airport in Istanbul, billed by the developer as the world's
largest and championed by President Tayyip Erdogan as a
megaproject that will cement Turkey's global standing.
"The biggest aim of the third airport was to use Istanbul as
a hub. But if such security measures become permanent, this
could reduce Istanbul's appeal," said Esra Sirinel, a deputy
research director at Is Investment and an airline specialist.
Istanbul's existing main Ataturk airport is struggling to
cope with millions of transit passengers a month. The new
airport will initially have the capacity for 90 million
passengers when it opens in 2018, but ultimately aims to serve
double that and to offer flights to more than 350 destinations.
Turkey's pro-government media, which, like Erdogan, often
casts the country as a victim of foreign conspiracies, was quick
to lambaste the new regulations.
"They're afraid of THY (Turkish Airlines)," the Yeni Safak
newspaper said in a front-page headline on Thursday, over a
simulated image of the new airport glistening in the sun. It
cast the move as a plot against Turkey's national carrier.
"We need to stop THY," read the headline on fellow
pro-government daily Aksam, which claimed U.S. carriers, facing
stiff competition from Turkish Airlines and Gulf carriers, had
lobbied for the move.
Gulf airlines have been battling against a campaign in
Washington by U.S. carriers which accuse them of receiving
unfair subsidies, charges they deny.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has so far
placed more emphasis on the job benefits of building jets for
foreign carriers. Gulf carriers and Turkish Airlines are major
customers of Boeing and between them have more than 440
Boeing jets on order, worth tens of billions of dollars.
"PURELY COMMERCIAL DECISION"
The U.S. restrictions apply to flights originating from 10
airports in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar
and Turkey. The British restrictions do not include the UAE or
Qatar but will affect Turkish Airlines and UK-based carriers
including British Airways, easyJet and Monarch.
A senior Turkish government official questioned the basis
for the restrictions, saying airport security in Turkey was no
worse than in Europe and that laptops or tablets could still be
used to carry explosives even if they are put in the hold.
"It appears this decision was made purely on commercial
grounds, and it seems it was done to limit the advancements made
by Turkish Airlines and by Turkey," the official told Reuters.
Security experts say Washington and London may believe a
laptop could disguise a bomb big enough to bring down a plane,
warranting extra explosives checks which can be performed on
luggage in the hold. Confining any device to checked baggage
would also make it harder for a would-be attacker to trigger it,
or to position it to bring the plane down.
Turkey's foreign ministry said talks were underway to try to
persuade the United States and Britain to exclude Turkish
Airlines and Istanbul airport from the ban.
Istanbul-based brokerage Unlu&Co said Turkish Airlines and
Gulf operators would be hit hardest by the regulations.
"(They) have the most to lose from the U.S. ban since they
rely on transfer passengers who may need access to laptops and
other devices for business reasons and could easily travel via
European hubs, like Frankfurt," it said in a report.
Emirates said it would introduce a service letting customers
use laptops and tablets until just before they board direct
flights to the U.S. from Dubai, and made clear on Thursday that
the ban did not apply to its U.S.-bound flights via Europe.
The Americas account for 14 percent of Turkish Airlines
revenue, according to the airline's website, which does not
break out figures separately for the United States or Britain.
Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
