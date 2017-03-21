WASHINGTON, March 21 Britain is expected to
issue similar limits on electronic devices for travelers from
some airports after the United States imposed restrictions on
travelers on U.S. bound flights from 10 airports in eight
countries.
U.S. officials briefed on the plan said there are some
differences in the UK rules compared with the new American
requirements, which ban passengers from taking electronic
devices larger than a cellphone in hand luggage from airports in
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Turkey, United Arab Emirates,
Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.
