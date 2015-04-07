By Daniel Wallis
| PHOENIX, April 7
PHOENIX, April 7 Heidi Cattey first became
scared of flying when she saw news reports of hijackers seizing
planes in the 1980s.
A decade later, she mistook vapor in the cabin of a flight
in Texas for smoke from a fire, flipped out and hasn't flown
since.
"I just started screaming," Cattey said, blushing at the
memory of scaring the other passengers.
Last month's Germanwings disaster, in which the co-pilot is
believed to have crashed the plane on purpose, killing 150
people, did not help matters.
But Cattey has a special reason to conquer her fears: In two
months she needs to pick up the 6-year-old twins she and her
husband have adopted, all the way over in Kenya.
The owner of a Christian day care center in Mesa, Arizona,
Cattey was one of about 30 people attending a regular "fear of
flying" class last Saturday evening in a conference room at
Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport.
With the others, she folded and flew paper planes to learn
about aerodynamics - and to break the ice.
Then they discussed how aircraft and crews work, and how
brains process information and respond to anxiety. Most
attendees took the chance to quiz three veteran pilots about
anything else that came to mind.
Cattey and her husband Tommy, a retired U.S. Marine, have
started learning East Africa's Kiswahili language, and recently
sang "Happy Birthday" to their prospective children Mary and
Joseph in their local tongue down the telephone line.
"So, I've just got to get over this fear of flying," she
said. "Because we've got to go and get these kids"
'YOU SHOWED UP'
Captain Ron Nielsen, who has been leading classes like this
for 27 years, says often half the people who sign up for the
free, four-hour session are no-shows.
"Not everybody gets over their fear of flying," he told the
group. "You stand a really good chance because you showed up."
Fearful fliers can be afflicted by one or several different
factors, including fears of sudden mechanical failure or
terrorism, phobias of enclosed or crowded spaces, or heights or
strange noises, and even the fear of embarrassing oneself in
front of others.
Nielsen estimates as many as a quarter of his passengers
during his 16,000 hours at the controls probably suffered from
fear of flying to some degree.
The idea behind the Sky Harbor classes is to learn to deal
with fear, rather than seek to avoid it or dominate it by sheer
will.
After the classroom session, the group filed aboard a parked
Southwest Airlines plane, where they were shown the cockpit and
then sat about the cabin asking more questions.
The youngest was 10-year-old Tyler Speckhals. He has never
flown - but he is not keen, said his mom, Sara Blake.
"He's very scientific," she said. "I think it will help, to
have how it all works explained by people with lots of
experience."
When Nielsen asked, "Who believes planes are the safest form
of travel?" only Tyler, clad in a Stars Wars T-shirt, raised his
hand.
'GET ON THE DAMN PLANE'
Nielsen scoffs at TV interviewers' frequent requests for
"three tips" to help someone get over their fear.
"It's complicated, you all know that," he told the group.
"Every one of you out there has a different thought process
by which you scare the bejeezus out of yourself, and you'll find
a process to get over it."
A Reuters/IPSOS poll last week showed Americans now fear
pilots purposely crashing an airliner as much as they are afraid
of a hijacking.
Nielsen advised fearful fliers to stay away from rolling TV
coverage of crashes, and instead read only dry, factual National
Transportation Safety Board reports.
"Anxiety is a growth industry in the world," he said. "Don't
fall into that. Don't stay glued to the news."
Sitting in the class to support his sister, Susan Rivera,
was Tom Raasch, a burly 45-year-old senior investigator at
Wal-Mart.
He travels a lot for work, and once unsuccessfully spent
$5,000 on virtual reality flight simulators to try to conquer
his own fear.
Raasch met Nielsen eight years ago and credits his success
flying since then on the pilot's coaching and advanced classes,
during which Nielsen takes participants on a short return flight
for lunch in California.
Raasch and Rivera plan to fly to her daughter's May wedding
in Hawaii.
"The anxiety never really goes away," Raasch said. "You just
learn a skill set to deal with it. ... I get anxiety the night
before, but then I just get on the damn plane."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Ted Botha)