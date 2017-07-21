FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 16 hours ago

U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta, Frontier for violating consumer protection rules

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday has fined Frontier Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines for violating the department’s airline consumer protection rules.

The department said it fined Frontier Airlines $400,000 for violating oversales and disability rules, American Airlines $250,000 for failing to make timely refunds to passengers, and Delta Air Lines $200,000 for filing inaccurate baggage reports.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

