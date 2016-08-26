UPDATE 1-Ralph Lauren sales, profit beat as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly profit and sales topped estimates as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.
American Airlines was fined $45,000, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines were fined $40,000 each, and United Airlines was fined $35,000, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
CANNES, France, May 18 Cutting between black and white and colour, silent and talkie, "Wonderstruck" was warmly received at Cannes on Thursday where it is already hotly tipped for awards.