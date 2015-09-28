(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 28 Fuel consumption by U.S.
airlines is growing at some of the fastest rates for a decade,
according to data published by the federal government.
U.S. carriers consumed 1.6 billion gallons of fuel in July,
up 3.4 percent from the same month a year earlier (link.reuters.com/qad75w).
Fuel consumption for the first seven months of the year rose
nearly 2.9 percent, the biggest increase since 2011 and before
that 2005, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Separately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
has reported jet fuel consumption rose 4.7 percent year-on-year
in January-June (according to product-supplied statistics) or by
6.6 percent in January-July (using prime supplier data).
Unlike the U.S. Department of Transportation fuel
consumption data, which covers only U.S. airlines, the EIA
numbers include all jet fuel consumed in the United States,
including foreign carriers that refuel at U.S. airports.
Airlines' fuel use has been on a downtrend since the turn of
the century as carriers introduced newer aircraft and sought
operational efficiencies by cutting excess weight and flying
fewer but fuller and larger planes.
Between 2000 and 2014, the number of aircraft departures per
year increased by just 5.5 percent but the number of passengers
carried went up almost 14.5 percent, according to Airlines for
America, a trade association.
The number of route miles flown grew by 14 percent while the
number of fare-earning passenger-miles grew by 24 percent.
But the main drivers of aviation demand (economic growth,
employment and household incomes) are all now supporting strong
growth in passenger numbers.
At the same time, falling fuel prices have translated into
lower fares, giving an extra boost to the upturn in demand.
Since peaking in June 2014, seasonally adjusted fares have
fallen more than 13 percent.
Fares are down by around 6 percent compared with the same
period last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor
Statistics, the largest decline since 2009, and before that
2004.
In the first six months of 2015, passenger numbers were up
3.9 percent, the largest year-on-year increase in the first half
since 2005.
Until the fall in oil prices, fuel was the largest operating
expense for U.S. airlines. Every cent off the price of a gallon
of fuel cuts airline bills by $190 million per year, according
to Airlines for America.
In the first seven months of 2015, U.S. airlines paid an
average of $2.04 per gallon for fuel, down almost 32 percent
compared with the same period in 2014.
Falling fuel prices have encouraged airlines to make
slightly more seats available. Capacity as measured by the
number of available seat-miles has been increasing faster than
the number of revenue passenger-miles over the last 12 months.
Airline load factor has been edging down. In the first six
months of 2015, the average flight was 81.7 percent full, down
from 82.4 percent in the same period last year, according to the
U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).
The number of available seat miles climbed by more than 5
percent in the first half compared with the same period in 2014,
the fastest increase for the time of year since 2004.
Capacity increases have spooked investors, who have punished
airline stocks for what they see as a slackening of the previous
capacity discipline, but they are gradually increasing fuel
demand.
In the United States alone, airlines accounted for somewhere
between an extra 37,000 and 87,000 barrels per day (bpd) of jet
fuel consumption in the first half, depending on whether the
calculation is made with BTS or EIA data.
That may not sound much in the context of global oil demand
of around 90 million bpd. But when it's added to the 350,000 bpd
of extra gasoline consumption on U.S. roads and additional
aviation and driving demand in many other advanced economies, it
is slowly making inroads in global excess supply.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)