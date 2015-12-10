Dec 10 Winter holiday travel on U.S. airlines
will be even busier this year than last, an airlines association
said Thursday.
U.S. carriers are expected to fly 38.1 million passengers
worldwide from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, up 3 percent from a year
earlier, Washington-based trade group Airlines for America said
in a news release.
"We attribute the increase to the improving economy and the
fact that airfare remains affordable, having declined 4.3
percent through the first nine months of the year," the group's
chief economist, John Heimlich, said in the release.
The group said airlines will use larger planes to match the
demand.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)