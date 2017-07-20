Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended

KHOBAR (Reuters) - A ban on laptops and other large electronic devices from the cabins of direct flights to the United States from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been lifted, the last of 10 airports impacted by the restrictions.

In March, the United States imposed restrictions on passengers carrying laptops and other large electronic gear in cabins on flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has inspected and cleared flights from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport from the ban, the state-owned carrier, also known as Saudia, said in statement on its website on Wednesday.

DHS spokesman David Lapan confirmed in a tweet late on Wednesday that the restrictions had been lifted on Riyadh airport and said it meant that all 10 airports previously affected by the ban had now been exempted.

Earlier this week, the TSA said it had cleared Saudia's main hub King Abdulaziz International Airport and would inspect Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

Saudia is the only airline flying direct to the United States from Saudi Arabia