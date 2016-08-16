WASHINGTON Aug 16 Two U.S. senators on Tuesday sent letters to the CEOs of 13 major airlines asking questions about efforts to ensure that airline information technology systems are reliable in the wake of recent cancellations.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey sent letters after Southwest Airlines Co and Delta Air Lines Inc experienced technology issues that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations across the country. They want details on "specific safeguards and backups" to prevent airline IT systems from failing. (Reporting by David Shepardson)