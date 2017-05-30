Russia's Sistema proposes out-of-court settlement in Rosneft dispute
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security does not plan to announce an expansion of a ban on laptops in airline cabins this week after Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a department spokesman said.
David Lapan, a department spokesman, confirmed that Kelly was speaking to European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on Tuesday. "This is part of our ongoing engagement with various stakeholders on this issue," Lapan said, declining to elaborate. Kelly told "Fox News Sunday" over the weekend that he "might" ban laptops from airplane cabins on all international flights both into and out of the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
TORONTO, June 22 Sears Canada Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut jobs and close stores as it restructures its operations, following years of declining sales as it has lost customers to big-box retailers, more nimble apparel companies and online merchants.