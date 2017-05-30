WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security does not plan to announce an expansion of a ban on laptops in airline cabins this week after Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a department spokesman said.

David Lapan, a department spokesman, confirmed that Kelly was speaking to European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on Tuesday. "This is part of our ongoing engagement with various stakeholders on this issue," Lapan said, declining to elaborate. Kelly told "Fox News Sunday" over the weekend that he "might" ban laptops from airplane cabins on all international flights both into and out of the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)