WASHINGTON, March 3 The Trump administration
said Friday it is suspending action on an Obama administration
decision in October to probe a long-time practice by some
airlines of preventing various travel websites from showing
their fares.
The U.S. Transportation Department said in a notice Friday
it is suspending a public comment period on the review of the
practice to "allow the president’s appointees the opportunity to
review and consider this action." An airline trade group said
last year that requiring airlines to disclose fares on all
travel websites would only benefit sellers, not travelers.
